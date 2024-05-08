30-year-old man accused of shooting person with BB/pellet gun in alleged South Hill road rage incident

A road rage shooting involving a pellet or BB gun Wednesday on the South Hill left a person with minor injuries and landed a 30-year-old man in jail.

Officers responded at about 1:25 p.m. to the area of Ray Street and 29th Avenue for the shooting, according to a Spokane Police Department news release. The victim told 911 operators they had been shot in the head.

The victim was treated for minor injuries at the scene, police said. The driver’s side window of the victim’s vehicle was shot out.

A vehicle matching the description provided by the victim and witnesses was reported in the area of Indiana Avenue and Hamilton Street, according to the release.

Officers detained several occupants in the vehicle. Alexander Nayes was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and booked into the Spokane County Jail.

Police determined a pellet or BB gun was used in the shooting, which appeared to be a result of “road rage,” police said.