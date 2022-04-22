Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Caleb D. Bigley, of Mead, and Sierra P. Poquette, of Colbert.

Daniel C. Carroll and Anna M. Gallagher, both of Deer Park.

David A. McClellan and Rachel R. Hanley, both of Spokane.

Taylor R. Dillard and Susannah K. Frame, both of Spokane.

Kory J. Bjornstad and Erin N. Moffitt, both of Spokane.

Isaac P. Ganley, of Fort Benning, Georgia, and Jodie M. Britain, of Rockford, Wash.

Ruslan A. Fedorov and Dianna R. Moskovkin, both of Spokane Valley.

Aleksandr A. Ustimenko, of Cheney, and Yelena M. Kryzhanivskyy, of Spokane.

Spencer D. Sugg and Jenna C. Iverson, both of Spokane.

Aidan P. Mathis and Samantha S. Ferrell, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Jean Ripley v. Bryce Pennella, restitution of premises.

Scott Pruitt v. Vladimir Denisyuk, money claimed owed.

American Family Insurance Co. v. Tera M. Evans, property damages.

Beverly A. Hunley v. John W. Williams-Eyre, complaint for partition.

Ponderosa Ventures the Landing LLC v. Constance Mullins, restitution of premises.

Kara Kruse v. Norton Roofing LLC, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Cappellano, Paul J. and Linda D.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Joseph Morris, 31; 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of two counts of violation of order.

Danniel J. Swan, 25; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Randy J. Shaeffer, 50; 152 days in jail with credit given for 152 days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree rendering criminal assistance.

Zachary L. Barrett, 37; 64 days in jail with credit given for 64 days served, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree domestic assault.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

John M. Bacon, 36; 30 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to firearm delivery to an ineligible person and criminal mischief.

Nicholas R. Pillar, 32; $2,500 in restitution, 88 days in jail with credit given for 88 days served, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Wesley D. Goings, 35; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Josue L. Vieira, 31; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

George E. Swan, also known as George E. Patterson, 39; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Judge Julie M. McKay

David E. Hannus, Sr., 77; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Judge John O. Cooney

Tyler J. Warden, 31; 15 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree rendering criminal assistance and third-degree theft.