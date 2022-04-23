The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: West Valley baseball’s John Macall walks off Shadle Park; Teagan Webster lifts Shadle Park softball

UPDATED: Sat., April 23, 2022

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. 

Baseball

West Valley 7, Shadle Park 6: John Macall hit a walkoff double and the Eagles (11-2, 8-0) beat the visiting Highlanders (10-3, 6-2) in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader. Bryson Bishop went 3 for 4 for WV. Andrew Fox had two hits with a triple for Shadle Park.

Shadle Park 7, West Valley 4: Andrew Fox hit a two run home run and a double and the visiting Highlanders (11-3, 7-2) split the doubleheader with the Eagles (11-3, 8-1). Johnny Hernandez and Brogan Kennedy had two RBIs apiece for Shadle Park.

East Valley 5, Clarkston 3: Owen Spendlove struck out seven and had two hits and the Knights (5-8, 4-4) beat the visiting Bantams (4-5, 2-5) in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader. Shane Hawes had three hits with a triple for East Valley. Nathan Somers knocked in two for Clarkston.

East Valley 13, Clarkston 8: Tucker Duke went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and the Knights (6-8, 5-4) swept the visiting Bantams (4-6, 2-6). Tyle Conrath went 2 for 5 with two RBIs for EV. Bodee Thevierge had two RBIs for Clarkston.

Pullman 7, Rogers 3: Cade Hill drove in two and the Greyhounds (4-9, 3-4) beat the visiting Pirates (0-11, 0-8) in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader. Joey Hecker hit a double and a single for Pullman. Owen Norden tripled and drove in a run for Rogers.

Pullman 11, Rogers 1: Kristopher Schroeder hit two doubles with four RBIs and the Greyhounds (5-9, 4-4) swept the visiting Pirates (0-12, 0-9). Brendan Doumit had a double and knocked in two for Pullman. Brayden Crossley had two hits for Rogers.

Lakeside 4, Chewelah 3: Donnie Reed hit a go-ahead two-run single and the Eagles (7-8) beat the visiting Cougars (12-1) in a nonleague game on Saturday. Sadahiro Patterson had nine strikeouts for Lakeside. 

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 33-5, Odessa 0-5: Hayden Miller hit a home run with four RBIs in the second game and the Tigers (5-5, 5-3) split a Northeast 1B doubleheader with the visiting Warriors (7-1, 7-1).

Fastpitch Softball

Shadle Park 16, East Valley 1: Teagan Webster hit a homer, triple and double with five RBIs and the visiting Highlanders (8-2, 6-0) beat the Knights (4-5, 4-3) in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader. Crimson Rice struck out 11 in a complete game for Shadle Park. Shelby Swanson had a double and drove in a run for East Valley.

Shadle Park 12, East Valley 0: Crimson Rice hit a grand slam and the visiting Highlanders (9-2, 7-0) swept the Knights (4-6, 4-4). Chloe Flerchinger struck out 14 in a complete game and had three hits and two runs for Shadle Park.

West Valley 12, Rogers 1: Ivy Carter struck out 12 in a complete game one-hitter and the Eagles (4-5, 3-3) beat the visiting Pirates (0-9, 0-6) in the first game of a GSL 3A doubleheader. 

West Valley 14, Rogers 1: Solana Vazquez hit a home run and a single and the visiting Eagles (5-5, 4-3) swept the Pirates (0-10, 0-7). Sorrell Stewart struck out seven in a two-hitter for WV. 

Freeman 8, Riverside 3: Jenna Sharp struck out 15 and had two hits with a triple and the visiting Scotties (12-2, 6-2) beat the Rams (8-3, 6-1) in the first game on a Northeast A doubleheader. Allison Lapano hit a double and a single for Riverside.

Riverside 11, Freeman 5: Kaylee Winterroth hit a home run and the Rams (9-3, 7-1) split the doubleheader with the visiting Scotties (12-3, 6-3). Dixie Septon had three hits for Freeman.

Deer Park 5, Newport 3: Paige Hamilton struck out 10 in a complete game and the Stags (6-4, 3-3) beat -the visiting Grizzlies (1-5, 0-5) in the first game of a Northeast A doubleheader. Ashlyn McLesslie struck out eight for Newport.

Deer Park 9, Newport 6: Ruby Solomon homered with three RBIs and the Stags (7-4, 4-3) swept the visiting Grizzlies (1-6, 0-6).

Lewiston 25-6, Sandpoint 0-0: The Bengals (9-5, 7-3) swept an Inland Empire League doubleheader from the visiting Bulldogs (1-12, 0-8).

Timberlake 18-29, Kellogg 1-2: Logan Walsh homered in the second game and the Tigers (14-2, 8-0) swept the Wildcats (4-13, 4-4) in an Intermountain League doubleheader.

