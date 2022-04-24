Has April felt chilly to you in Spokane? Historically cold temperatures recorded this month

An already historically cold April in Spokane has the potential to set a record, with balmy Sunday temperatures likely to fall throughout the week.

The National Weather Service in Spokane reported that, through Friday, this month had the coolest average daily mean temperature since records started being kept in 1881. The 40.4-degree reading is the average of the high and low temperature each day, then averaged across the first 22 days of April.

“It’s far from ensuring this will be the coldest April on record for us, but it’s definitely been a cold month,” said Ken Daniel, a meteorologist with the weather service in Spokane.

The previous low mark had been 40.6 degrees, set in 2008.

The temperature reading at Spokane International Airport had already surpassed 60 degrees as of 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

“This is looking like the warmest day we’re going to see for a little while here,” Daniel said.

The thermometer last reached 60 back on April 8. Temperatures quickly fell after that, reaching a low of 25 degrees on April 10, the coldest reading this month.

Spokane also saw a little more than 2 inches of snow fall in April, making it the 14th snowiest April since records began in 1893. Other areas of Central Washington set April snowfall records, including Holden Village near Lake Chelan, which recorded more than 30 inches of snow this month, the weather service reported.

Monday should be relatively warm, Daniel said, but then another system moves through and will cause temperatures to tumble in Spokane again to close out April. Tuesday brings a 50% chance of rain with a high in the middle 50s, and overnight snow in the mountains is possible Tuesday night.

High temperatures are expected to flirt with 60 degrees through Saturday, the final day of April.

Bloomsday follows on Sunday. Typically the region sees a low of 42 degrees and a high of 65 on the day of the 12-kilometer road race.