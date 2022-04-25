Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Zachary W. Zschoche and Madison M. Zacher, both of Spokane.

Brandon M. D. Hill and Hanna J. Bowlin, both of Spokane.

David M. Gonzalez and Stacey L. Sapier, both of Spokane.

Evan R. Vanmeter and Annabelle L. Jones, both of Spokane.

John B. Rouse and Laci R. Branden, both of Spokane.

Jordan A. McElwain, of Spokane Valley, and Jessie L. C. Bordwell, of Spokane.

Nicholas P. Pacheco and Danielle E. Eigsti, both of Colorado Springs, Colo.

Cory D. Armijo and Marcella D. Krueger, both of Spokane Valley.

Joshua S. Hatcher and Sara E. Bawden, both of Spokane.

Jordan P. Enyeart and Whitney A. McMahon, both of Spokane Valley.

Jordan R. Folk and Andrea P. Leveque, both of Liberty Lake.

Anthony T. Grier and Anadia Sabrina, both of Spokane.

Dennis G. McMann and Celia Starkel, both of Newport.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Andrew Barnhart, restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Josh Wilponen, restitution of premises.

Melissa Bozarth v. Cordon Pyeatt, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Kammeyer, Kendell S. and Heather M.

McBride, Heather R. and Pimms, Anthony E.

Breithaupt, Brittny L. and Campbell, Andrew M.

Kreber, Kimberly R. and Bradley W.

Dickerson, Sedrick and Amber

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Cameron A. Berry, 27; three months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to indecent liberties.

James R. Perkins, 32; six months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Wesley D. Goings, 35; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Henry E. Norman, 50; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Adam J. Olson, 19; $2,000 in restitution, nine months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Trey S. Galloway, 21; six months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and second-degree unlawful possession a firearm.

Judge Tony Hazel

Markell D. Townsend, 25; 12 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to money laundering and criminal mischief.

Antoine L. Jones, 29; 48 days in jail, after pleading guilty to false statement/forgery of certificate.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Dean A. Albrecht, 29; 25 months in prison, 30 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft and second-degree theft, attempt to elude a police vehicle, second-degree possession of stolen property and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Nikolas V. Somday, 33; nine months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Joseph D. Handley, 27; 11 days in jail, hit and run of unattended property.

James V. Kieffer, 48; one day in jail, no-contact order violation.

Stephen A. Kirkedahl, 28; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Wade C. Kittle, 56; 45 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Bounkong G. Keopha, 28; $350 fine, one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Ryan C. Walker, 29; 16 days in jail, interfering with vehicular traffic.

Judge Patti M. Walker

James R. Ard, 40; 48 days in jail with credit given for 48 days served, 36 months of probation, fourth-degree assault and harassment.

Lucas M. Klum, 43; 43 days in jail with credit given for 43 days served, four counts of third-degree possession of stolen property.

David M. McGilvra, 27; one day in jail, 11 months of probation, third-degree malicious mischief.

Huston Shoniber, 28; $1,24.50 fine, 120 days of electronic home monitoring, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.