Prep notebook: Deer Park’s Jackson Dean accepts Division I lacrosse offer; coaching changes at Lakeland

Deer Park senior Jackson Dean orally committed to University of Massachusetts-Lowell on Friday, becoming the first Greater Spokane League lacrosse player to accept a Division I offer. Lacrosse is not a varsity sport in the GSL.

Dean played for the conglomerate program of Mead High School and Lilac City Lacrosse Club, as well as football and basketball for Deer Park. He also played for Seattle Starz, Madlax Oregon, Top Left Nationals and, most notably, made the ADVNC National Development Team. He was an Adrenaline Black Card Nominee and MDLX Summer Team MVP.

Dean graduated with honors from Spokane Falls CC as a Running Start student and plans to pursue Exercise Science or Education.

Other recent signings:

• Mead’s Alicia Suggs with North Idaho College basketball. Suggs was an All-GSL 4A/3A honorable mention this season and helped the Panthers go undefeated in the regular season and finish fifth at state. Suggs averaged eight points, four rebounds and two steals.

• Shadle Park’s Tryson Town with Presentation (South Dakota) College football. Town played in just four games for the Highlanders last season due to injury. He rushed for 490 yards and five touchdowns on 75 carries.

• Ferris’ Kobe Smith with Puget Sound basketball. Smith was an All-GSL 4A/3A honorable mention this season.

• Mead’s Zach Reighard with CC Spokane basketball. Reighard was an All-GSL 4A/3A second-team selection this season and averaged 12.6 points in league play.

Coaching changes at Lakeland

• Mike Schroeder, 54, was named Lakeland football coach earlier this month, replacing Tim Kiefer, who stepped down in February after 19 seasons.

Schroeder, who played fullback and H-back at Southern Utah, previously was the head coach at Emmett (Idaho) for five years. He also coached at Mt. San Jacinto (California) Community College and at Southern Utah.

• Steve Seymour recently retired as coach of Lakeland girls basketball after 27 years, finishing with an overall record of 296-315. He took the Hawks to state 11 times, winning back-to-back 3A State titles in 2001 and ’02 and placing third in 2004.

Under Seymour, Lakeland won or shared six Intermountain League titles, five 3A and six 4A district titles.