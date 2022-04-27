Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Juan F. N. Zapata and Farley E. C. Agudelo, both of Spokane.

Benjamin F. Labarre and Abigail J. Albrecht, both of Spokane Valley.

David A. Johnson and Sherri A. Olson, both of Spokane Valley.

Seth D. Flanders and Michaela G. Schad, both of Spokane.

James L. Story and Patricia A. Newton, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

iRe LLC v. Gregory A. Boniface, restitution of premises.

West Prairie Village MHP LLC v. Steven Piper, restitution of premises.

Robin Surprise v. Donald Frazier, complaint.

City of Spokane Valley v. Ronald W. Jackson, complaint for warrant of abatement of nuisance and injunctive relief.

Ponderosa Ventures the Landing LLC v. Kyla Yarber, restitution of premises.

Riley Charvat v. Michael Till, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Mary J. Fitzthum v. Margaret M. Carstens, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Rana Investments LLC v. Leah Doe, seeking quiet title.

Adrian Lawrence v. Aces Towing LLC, complaint.

Black Forest Hardwood Floors LLC v. Jon Tampien, money claimed owed.

Perrenoud Roofing Inc. v. Danielle M. Martini, et al., complaint.

Healthcare Resource Group Inc. v. Healthmark of Walton Inc., complaint.

Dennis Leiter Jr. and Melissa Church v. Nicholas J. Loverro, complaint for damages.

Matthew Vance v. Bethany Kimball and Tracy Caldwell, complaint.

Therese Beauvais v. City of Spokane, complaint for personal injuries.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Marrs, Amy C. and Jason L.

Wilkes, Joseph and Lamb, Sylva

Drewery, Aislinn K. and Clinton N.

Dubois, Evan S. and Garza, Gabriella M.

Visintainer David G. and Monique

Thomure, Chad M. and Kelley N.

Potts, Alysha B. and Justin D.

Parso, Susan B. and Mejia Buitrago, Joan M.

Kent, Barbara M. and Carl S., Jr.

Fanning, Amy M. and David E.

Guelich, Doris R. and Lively, James A.

Legal separations granted

Mayer, Christina B. and Joshua

Verhoff, Steven R. and Christine V.

Tutt, Margaret and Nicole

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Luis M. Moreno, 30; $8,281.77 in restitution 43 days in jail with credit given for 43 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary, residential burglary, theft of a firearm, attempt to elude a police vehicle and first-degree theft.

Trevor C. Frantz, 32; 109.5 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault, two counts of second-degree robbery and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Jack R. Lenocker, Jr., 29; 70 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to harassment, two counts of fourth-degree domestic assault and resisting arrest.

Trey S. Galloway, 21; six months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Judge Tony Hazel

Brian S. Kauffman, 51; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree voyeurism.

Michael R. Culbreth, 55; three months in jail with credit given for 26 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Heather M. Olsen, 39; $3,000 in fines, 31 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to three counts of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance-methamphetamine.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Eric L. Thompson, 49; 12 months in prison, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Warren J. O’Neal, 43; one month in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Ian A. Anderson, 38; 59 days in jail, no contact order violation.

Hans C. Coffrain, 33; four days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Kyle R. Porter, 33; 10 days in jail, no contact order violation.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Heather I. Halseth, 39; 10 days in jail converted to 10 days of electronic home monitoring, three months of probation, first-degree driving with a suspended license.

Darcey M. Isbey, 59; 12 months of probation, first-degree negligent driving.

Danielle L. Olds, 39; $250 fine, 12 months of probation, reckless driving.

Reed B. Osborn, 45; $750 fine, one day in jail, 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Ivan Hernandez, 23; $250 fine, one day in jail, 18 months of probation, reckless driving.

Sandra E. Ingrum, 68; 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Ievgenii Lazarchuk, 35; $750 fine, four days in jail converted to 24 hours of community service, 24 months of probation, reckless driving.

Wil-Anthony M. Noble, 25; $300 fine, three days in jail converted to 24 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, reckless driving.

McKenna L. Loehding, 30; six days in jail, third-degree theft.

Collan G. Kay, 24; $750 fine, 18 months of probation, reckless driving.

Skyler M. McCoy, 24; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Joben A. Jones, $750 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, reckless driving.

Jeremy R. McKinney, 33; $750 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, reckless endangerment.

Edna Mize, 45; 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.