Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Johnathon J. Barnett and Christina M. Hess, both of Spokane Valley.

Matthew S. Corning and Kelsey C. Smith, both of Spokane.

Lonnie J. Boudreau and Amber L. Woods, both of Spokane.

David P. Jimboy and Heidi M. Howard, both of Spokane.

Jack M. Cramer, of Rockford, and Rachel C. Bingham, of Spokane.

David M. Montoya and Melody A. Erdman, both of Spokane Valley.

Patrick M. Maina, of Lakewood, Wash., and Abby J. Cramer, of Spokane Valley.

Bode D. Bailey and Taylor N. Osso, both of Coeur d’Alene.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

iRE LLC v. Matyson Webber, restitution of premises.

iRE LLC v. Dakoda J. Ryg, restitution of premises.

Black Realty Management Inc. v. James Cornwell, restitution of premises.

American Family Mutual Insurance Company v. William Kaietano, property damages.

Gregory J. and Cynthia A. Koller v. The Cincinnati Insurance Company, verified complaint for underinsured motorist insurance benefits, injunctive relief.

Criminal sentencings

Judge John O. Cooney

Jeffrey J. Pool, 28; $3,914.11 in restitution, 98 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after being found guilty of two counts of first-degree robbery, four counts of second-degree assault and four counts of first-degree kidnapping.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Jeremy F. Johnson, 47; 12 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Tony Hazel

Jacob C. Doyle, 28; 20 days in jail with credit given for 20 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree theft, second-degree possession of stolen property and unlawful possession of payment instruments.

Audre’one L. Franklin, also known as Audreone L. Franklin, 29; 66 days in jail with credit given for 66 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Casey M. Anstine, 37; four days in jail, no-contact order violation.

Alicia D. Bean, 30; 21 days in jail, first-degree trespassing.

Elizabeth L. Brooks, 36; $800 fine, 180 days in jail converted to 180 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Tammy L. Dalton, 63; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, first-degree negligent driving.

Mark Kinto, 52; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Audre’one L. Franklin, also known as Audreone L. Franklin, 29; 65 days in jail with credit given for 65 days served, hit and run of unattended property, driving while intoxicated and second-degree driving with a suspended license.

Braidi S. Babcock, 32; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Isabella M. Blair, 18; 12 months of probation, first-degree negligent driving.

Chester P. Brockington, 32; 30 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Michael C. Combs, 43; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, reckless driving.

Lindy R. Blades, 30; $250 fine, 12 months of probation, reckless driving.

Judge Donna Wilson

Audre’one L. Franklin, also known as Audreone L. Franklin, 29; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault and no-contact order violation.

Joshua T. Fry, 29; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Keith K. Meade, 23; 141 days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Lonnie H. Shaver, 50; 20 days in jail, 24 months of probation, two counts of no-contact order violation.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Cody M. Morlan, 23; $1,245.50 fine, one day in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Ronnie L. Vasalech, 54; $1,254.50 fine, three days in jail, 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Adam T. Bartle, 39; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Deiby S. Bernardez, 21; 92 days in jail, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Ryan J. Boren, 41; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, third-degree theft, third-degree possession of stolen property.

Osha K. Hawthorne, 28; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.