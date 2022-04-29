Fire at Spokane Seed silo contained

Spokane Valley firefighters responded to a fire at Spokane Seed, 6015 E. Alki Ave., just after midnight on Friday. (Courtesy of the Spokane Valley Fire Department)

A fire at a Spokane Valley silo was contained early Friday .

Spokane Valley Fire Department crews responded to reports of a smoldering fire inside a multi-story storage silo at Spokane Seed, 6015 E. Alki Ave., just after midnight, according to a news release from the fire department.

When crews arrived, no smoke or flames were visible, but staff explained the fire was inside the silo. The fire started at an auger unit that moved material from the bottom of the silo to the top, spreading smoldering material, the fire department said.

The silo was approximately half full, putting 60,000 bushels at risk of catching fire. A major hazard was the dust created from moving material, the fire department said. The dust is extremely flammable and can explode.

Staff transferred the unaffected material to another silo while fire crews stood by with charged hose lines in case dust or other materials caught fire.

The move was made safely, and crews cleared the scene.