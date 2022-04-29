Here’s a look at local COVID numbers for Friday, April 29
UPDATED: Fri., April 29, 2022
The Spokane Regional Health District reported 170 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths.
About 100 of the newly reported cases are actually from January 2022, the district said, due to backlogged data coming from the state’s disease reporting system.
There are 15 patients hospitalized with the virus in Spokane .
The Panhandle Health District reported nine new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths.
There is one Panhandle resident hospitalized with the virus.
