4 consecutive days of 100-degree weather in Spokane has happened four times in 140 years, half of those were in the last 2

By Molly Wisor The Spokesman-Review

Spokane’s streak of 100-degree days ended Monday when the high reached only 97 degrees.

The four-day streak of triple digits started Thursday with 101 degrees. It hit 102 on Friday, 101 on Saturday and 102 on Sunday.

The tally is two days short of breaking the record for most consecutive days at 100 degrees or higher. The record, set in 1928, is six days.

Last week’s heat wave marks the fourth time in Spokane’s history where temperatures stayed in the triple digits for four or more days in a row, with the other three streaks happening in 1898, 1928 and 2021.

Spokane is expected to get more relief Tuesday.

Highs will be in the high 80s and low 90s this week.

“We’re only going to be cooling down to our normal,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Steven Van Horne.

The cooling pattern will continue through the week, but they’re expected to rise into the mid-90s by Sunday. Clear skies should prevail this week, but there’s a chance the region will receive some rain.

“We do have some slight chances of showers on Thursday,” Van Horne said. “But they’ll likely be north of Spokane.”

This July was hotter and drier than normal, with the average high temperature of 87.6 degrees, over 3 degrees higher than the normal average high of 84.2 degrees. Precipitation for the month was .34 inches, lower than the .42 inch average, according to the weather service.

So far, Spokane has been spared from wildfire smoke, but that might change over the next few days.

“We’ve noticed that there’s some smoke that’s moving up into southeast Washington from fires burning in Northern California,” Van Horne said.

Fires in British Columbia also are creating smoky conditions near the Canadian border. But with westerly winds blowing into the region later this week, any lingering smoke should leave Spokane.

Van Horne also said Spokane should be safe from extreme temperatures for the foreseeable future.