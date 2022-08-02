Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Huy M. Vu and Cum T. Tran, both of Spokane.

Joseph S. Parker and Courtney A. Jackson, both of Spokane Valley.

Juan V. Valdovinos and Alejandra D. Alonso, both of Spokane.

Anderson P. Urena and Josephine C. Garcia, both of San Diego.

Michael P. Johnston and Brittany A. Bailey, both of Spokane.

Jared R. Christy and Brittney L. Haong, both of Spokane.

Ryan C. Hooper and Madison H. Oliver, both of Spokane.

Andrew J. Bazzi and Aaron J. Ramsey, both of Spokane.

Jon P. Zaken and Haley A. Ward, both of Athol.

Victor Roman and Cristine Vargas, both of Spokane.

Jose L. R. Hernandez and Heather J. Rodriguez, both of Spokane.

Blake B. Fancher and Koryn R. M. Jennings, both of Spokane.

Orlen E. Yardley and Victoria I. Huff, both of Spokane.

Ethan M. Green, of Spokane Valley, and Jeanna M. Segaline, of Spokane.

John A. Hobson and Lindsey L. Evers, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Riley M. Davis and Kaitlyn A. Thorp, both of Spokane Valley.

Nicolas D. Keeslar and Nikki K. Mann, both of Spokane.

Aileen M. Herrera and Madison B. Walters, both of Spokane.

Logan E. Kettner and Faith A. Moczulski, both of Fairfield.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Un-Sue LLC v. John S. Habecker, restitution of premises.

Black Realty Management Inc. v. James Owens, restitution of premises.

Avenue5 Residential LLC v. Michael Bermudez, restitution of premises.

Windermere Equity Brokers LLC v. Aaron Croft, restitution of premises.

Jon Adams v. Zackery Simmons, restitution of premises.

Bethany Alt v. Markey Equipment Holdings LLC, seeking damages for injuries caused by a motor vehicle collision.

Hayford LLC v. Copley Customs Inc., restitution of premises.

Lisa White v. Max H. Molgard, Jr., medical malpractice.

Chynena Ayers v. Lisa and Matthew Gunderson, complaint.

Saima M. Ahmad, M.D. v. Providence Medical Group, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Hopkins, Allison L. and Robert J.

Ebaugh, Emily L. and Wilson, Allen W.

Klymman, Michelle M. and Jeffrey M.

Caldwell, Troy A. and Ebony U. O.

Shoop, Charlie S. and Elijah L.

Fawver, Corey D. and Sideras, Jessica M.

Curley, Gina M. and Jerez-Sosa, Rodolfo

Perez, Geraldina and Carlos P.

McCorry, Matie L. and Shane D.

Rodriguez, Leonel, II and Elizabeth R.

Larkin, Leana M. and Shawn M.

Huskinson, James R. and Palkki, Sarah A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Nicholas J. Berry, 31; 42 days in jail with credit given for 42 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances and harassment.

Judge John O. Cooney

Kyle J. Koza, 29; four months in jail with credit given for 200 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree trafficking in stolen property and second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Monica R. Zuver, 28; 15 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Shaun F. Housam, also known as Shaun F. Hanson, 37; 24 months in treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Randall C. Allen, 62; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Toni Y. Andrew, 29; 19 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and interfering with pedestrian traffic.

James M. Boller, 43; 13 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

David M. Braun, 57; $990 fine, one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Christopher M. Spicer-Porter, 36; 14 days in jail, theft.

Nicholas M. Turner, 38; three days in jail converted to three days of community service.

Silas A. Z. Williams, 20; 90 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Dawon W. Wolfe, 21; one day in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, disorderly conduct, lewdness and driving while intoxicated.

Adrian M. Worley, 50; 34 days in jail, false statement and first-degree trespassing.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Sadie M. Blodgett, 18; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Ashlie M. Brown, 34; four days in jail with credit given for two days served, two days converted to 16 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Justin T. Young, 27; two days in jail, 24 months of probation, third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Derek A. Kuest, 25; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jordan F. Obermeyer, 33; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Reda H. Haidar, $250 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Joseph E. Heister, 54; $1,245.50 fine, 20 days in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Ross E. Anderson, 48; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, second-degree reckless burning.

Chad V. Berrard, 47; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, harassment.

Hana G. Beshahe, 37; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Viktor A. Bondarenko,65; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, harassment.

Shakail K. Crabb, 29; six days in jail, 12 months of probation, no-contact order violation.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Damian V. Sanchez, 40; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Kelli A. Vance, 40; $750 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Robert P. Kinzel, 28; 54 days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault, no-contact order violation and physical control.

Patrick R. Sandstrom, 53; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, first-degree criminal trespassing, harassment, no-contact order violation and third-degree malicious mischief.

Nicholas J. Schmitt, 34; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated, hit and run of an unattended vehicle and reckless endangerment.