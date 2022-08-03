Business Beat
Aug. 3, 2022 Updated Fri., Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:33 p.m.
Honors
The Spokane County Regional Veteran Services Center has received an achievement award from the National Association of Counties.
The award recognizes innovative and effective county government programs that strengthen services for veteran residents.
Providence Holy Family Hospital Intensive Care Unit has, for the second time, received a Silver-level Beacon Award for Excellence from the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses.
The award recognizes the patient care and healthy work environments.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.