Local business

Business Beat

Aug. 3, 2022 Updated Fri., Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:33 p.m.

By Allyssa Dotson allyssad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5583

Honors

The Spokane County Regional Veteran Services Center has received an achievement award from the National Association of Counties.

The award recognizes innovative and effective county government programs that strengthen services for veteran residents.

Providence Holy Family Hospital Intensive Care Unit has, for the second time, received a Silver-level Beacon Award for Excellence from the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses.

The award recognizes the patient care and healthy work environments.

