Aug. 5, 2022 Updated Fri., Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:22 p.m.

From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jose B.G. Polanco and Alexis A. Burk, both of Spokane.

Christopher A. Coomes and Sorcha C. Boyle, both of Spokane.

Robert A. Hughes and Nicole Katherine Benne, both of Spokane.

Jerrod S. Ploof, of Otis Orchards, and Staci E. Lehman, of Newman Lake.

Lance I. Godfrey and Elena G. Jones, both of Post Falls.

Devin S. Linn and Sarah B. Vallee, both of Spokane Valley.

Von E. Thome and Morgan M. Tansy, both of Chewelah.

Kevin C. Koelsch and Elisabeth A. Halfhill, both of Spokane.

Johnathan H. Macias and Victoria M. Fragione, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Richard A. Sparaccin and Lauren M. Johnson, both of Spokane.

Ramicco N. Knight and Kimberly A. Mindrup, both of Spokane.

Nicholas S. Graeser and Janel C. Poisson, both of Medical Lake.

Alec W. Grebe and Randi C. Goodnight, both of Spokane.

Brandon W. Parker, of Cheney, and Kassandra L. Tobeck, of Spangle.

Austin M. Sharp and Jessica L. Lauber, both of Medical Lake.

Andrew R. Sauve and Daylyn A. Hoxie, both of Spokane.

Jordan N.P. Blevins and Alaina M. White, both of Sandpoint.