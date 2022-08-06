Spokane’s Terrance McKinney rebounds from loss, beats Erick Gonzalez via choke hold at UFC Fight Night

From staff reports

Terrance McKinney wasn’t playing around.

The Spokane fighter made quick work of opponent Erick Gonzalez on Saturday, scoring a first-round win via choke hold at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.

The lightweight bout originally was slated for the preliminary card but was advanced to the main card earlier Saturday. McKinney didn’t give fans long to make it to their seats before he had secured his 12th first-round victory of his career.

McKinney (13-4) pursued Gonzalez (12-7) around the octagon from the opening bell. He scored with several punches in the opening minute before registering a takedown about 80 seconds into the fight.

Gonzalez attempted to roll out of danger, but that exposed his back to McKinney, who immediately climbed on and went to work slipping an arm under Gonzalez’s chin.

“Once I got him there … I just started squeezing the hell out of him,” said McKinney, who forced a tap out at 2:17 of the opening round.

McKinney, who was rebounding from a loss to Drew Dober in March, posted his sixth win in his last seven fights dating back to March 2021.

Asked in jest during the post-match interview what took him so long to finish the fight, McKinney responded: “You guys know I don’t come out and play with my food. I’m T.Wrecks, baby.”

McKinney added he’s eyeing another fight later this year.