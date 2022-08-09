Cult-following Hello Kitty pop-up truck stopping in Spokane Saturday
Aug. 9, 2022 Updated Wed., Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:31 p.m.
The iconic all-pink Hello Kitty Café truck is continuing its annual west coast tour across the United States, making yet another appearance in Spokane’s Riverfront Park Saturday.
Since opening in 2014, the Hello Kitty Cafe has entertained fans in over 100 cities across the United States, according to a statement.
Fans of the timeless cat cartoon will have a variety of kitty-themed treats to purchase from the mostly non-edible “menu”, such as: plush toys, themed mugs, coin banks, lunchboxes, T-shirts, canvas totes, thermoses and gourmet cookie sets.
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be stationed at River Park Square, 800 W. Main Ave, near the south entrance of the mall from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Only credit and debit cards will be accepted as payment.
The traveling retail experience is known for drawing out long lines of nostalgic fans of the kitty character and her Japanese parent company, Sanrio.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.