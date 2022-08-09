WSU police leaders retire early to avoid discipline

By Nick Gibson For The Spokesman-Review

The three top officials within the Washington State University Police Department have stepped down following a disciplinary investigation that revealed they failed to advise university officials that an officer allegedly engaged in sexual activities while on duty.

The university said in a news release Tuesday that Police Chief Bill Gardner, Assistant Chief Steve Hansen and Captain Mike Larsen have announced their intent to retire in lieu of pending disciplinary action which may have included termination. The command staff failed to notify university officials of an internal investigation within the department into allegations WSU Police Sgt. Matt Kuhrt engaged in sexual activities while on duty and on Pullman campus property in December 2020.

Disciplinary proceedings are pending against Kuhrt and the university has not yet concluded its investigation into Kuhrt’s alleged sexual activities, according to the release. Kuhrt has been on home assignment since March, when the the allegations were first brought to the university’s attention by WSU Police Department employees and investigations were launched by the university’s office of Compliance and Civil Rights and Human Resource Services.

A campus police officer notified the command staff of third-hand allegations against Kuhrt in December 2020, saying they had received information from a third party who advised of possible nonconsensual sexual activity involving Kuhrt in the presidential suite at Martin Stadium and at the WSU Observatory. The third-party informant then contacted the officer again the next day and said the sexual activity had been consensual but occurred while Kuhrt was on duty.

The command staff failed to notify the university of the allegations per university policy, and instead launched an internal investigation into the matter, according to the news release. The investigation deemed there was not enough evidence to take personnel action. Kuhrt faced disciplinary action within the department for misconduct while on duty following the department’s investigation.

University officials outside the police department were not made aware of the allegations against Kuhrt, or the departmental investigation, until March. Disciplinary proceedings against Kuhrt are continuing, including a formal hearing conducted in conformity with Title IX, according to the news release.

Retired Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins will serve as interim police chief of the campus police department until a permanent replacement for Gardner is found, according to the WSU news release. WSU police Sgt. Dawn Daniels, who served as interim chief while the university was conducting its investigation, has been promoted to assistant chief. Victoria Murray will continue to serve as acting associate vice president for public safety, a role formerly held by Gardner.