Business Beat

Architecture

Zach Johnson has been hired as a Landscape Designer for Architects West.

Johnson has more than 20 years of experience in the field, earning his bachelor’s degree from the University of Idaho. Some of his recognizable projects include the Northern Quest Casino parking lot, Sprague Avenue and the Kalispel Way area.

Energy

The Avista Corporation has announced new executive appointments.

Heather Rosentrater was promoted to senior vice president and chief operating officer.

Rosentrater will oversee energy delivery, energy resources and enterprise technology. She previously served as the senior vice president of energy delivery and shared services.

Jason Thackston was promoted to senior vice president for chief strategy and a clean energy officer.

Thackston will lead strategy, non-regulated investments, business transformation, clean energy, environmental affairs and growth. He previously served as the senior vice president for energy resources and an environmental compliance officer.

Greg Hesler was promoted to senior vice president for general counsel, corporate secretary and the chief ethics/compliance officer.

Hesler previously served as the vice president for general counsel, corporate secretary and chief ethics and compliance officer.

Bryan Cox was promoted to vice president for safety and chief people officer.

Cox previously served as the vice president for safety and human resources.

Scott Kinney was promoted to vice president of energy resources. He previously served as the director of energy supply.

Josh DiLuciano was promoted the vice president of energy delivery. He previously served as the director of electrical engineering.

Health

Dr. Guillermo Modad has been named the Medical Director of Hospitalist Services at the Pullman Regional Hospital.

Dr. Modad has been with the hospital since 2014, working mostly in the emergency department with an emphasis in pediatrics.

Dr. Brenen Swofford has been hired at Cancer Care Northwest as an oncologist/hematologist.

Dr. Swofford attended Washington State University for his bachelor’s degree and finished his medical residency at the University of Kentucky in Lexington.

Law

Ryan Beaudoin has been hired at Witherspoon Brajcich McPhee, PLLC as an attorney.

Beaudoin has more than 20 years of experience practicing law. He has focused on litigation and medical-malpractice defense representing health care systems and individual providers.

Honors

Victory Media won gold for Ad Agency of the year awarded by Spokane CDA Living. Victory Media also received the silver medal for Web Design firm of the year and the CEO and president won bronze for Businessman of the Year.

Providence Holy Family Hospital achieved Magnet Recognition for nursing excellence.

This award is only allocated to the top 10% of hospitals nationwide. It recognizes nurse and patient satisfaction, management of opiate-dependent newborns to decrease the length of stay and reduction of central line-associated bloodstream infection.

Providence’s Stroke Program achieved the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association the Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.

Providence Holy Family Hospital also received Get with The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.