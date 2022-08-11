Four-star combo guard Jamari Phillips includes Gonzaga in top six

Another top-rated guard prospect is seriously considering a future with Gonzaga’s basketball program.

Jamari Phillips, a four-star combo guard in the class of 2024, trimmed his list of schools to six on Thursday, telling On3 recruiting expert Joe Tipton he’ll focus on Gonzaga, UCLA, Oregon, Louisville, Texas Tech and Kansas moving forward.

The Modesto Christian (California) prospect doesn’t list an offer from the Bulldogs on his 247Sports.com profile, but Mark Few’s staff has been in contact with Phillips through the live recruiting period, according to multiple reports.

In addition to the schools in Phillips’ top six, he’s also received offers from Washington State, LSU, Arizona State, Illinois, USC, Washington and Ole Miss .

Phillips is rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports.com, but the website’s composite ranking tool considers him a five-star. The 6-foot-3, 170-pound Phillips is the nation’s 19th-rated overall prospect, the nation’s sixth-rated shooting guard and the second-best prospect in California, per 247Sports.

In an On3 article breaking down his finalists, Phillips said he started monitoring Gonzaga’s program when the Bulldogs signed former five-star recruit and fifth overall draft pick Jalen Suggs

. “I’ve been watching them pretty heavily,” Phillips told Tipton. “I like the way they run their offense and how they’re kind of a get-it-and-go.”

Another factor makes Gonzaga appealing to Phillips .

“I got a little bit of family up that way so they could come down and see me play,” he said. “Gonzaga is a good program, though. I like them a lot.”

Phillips has only taken one unofficial visit to UCLA, which he described as his “dream school” while growing up in the Los Angeles area. He doesn’t have any other official or unofficial visits planned , according to On3.

“They’re on me pretty heavy,” Phillips told On3 of UCLA. “I know coach (Mick) Cronin thinks highly of me. I can see myself going there and fitting into that situation.”