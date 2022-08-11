Golf ball-sized hail pummels eastern Spokane County, North Idaho
Aug. 11, 2022 Updated Thu., Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:56 p.m.
A storm with large chunks of hail and winds of up to 70 mph is moving into the Spokane Valley area and heading east into North Idaho, the National Weather Service said.
The Weather Service also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Coeur d’Alene, Post Falls and Hayden until 6:30 p.m.
Heavy rain was reported in the Liberty Lake area, as well as in Newman Lake, where could be heard shortly after the downpour.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
