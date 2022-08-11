Phoebe Bridgers will showcase her melanchoy tunes at the Spokane Pavilion
Thu., Aug. 11, 2022
So many talented singer-songwriters lurk on the periphery while sentenced to a life of obscurity. But some gifted songsmiths break. Phoebe Bridgers is in the latter camp. Her 2017 debut “Stranger in the Alps,” is a dark, ruminative effort that is reminiscent of Lisa Germano’s finest work.
An audience embraced Bridger’s gloomy, introspective tunes. Bridgers became an indie darling thanks to such well-crafted tunes as “Motion Sickness” and “Killers.”
Bridgers, 27, returned in 2020 with “Punisher.” Her latest collection of songs are melancholy and sardonic. “Kyoto” is an unexpected upbeat song, which is an absolute pleasure. “Halloween” and “Chinese Satellite” are lovely and atmospheric. The future is bright for Bridgers, who will perform Thursday at Riverfront Park’s U.S. Pavilion.
A new collection of songs are due. Perhaps Bridgers will preview some unrecorded material when she performs at the Pavilion.
