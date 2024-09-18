Taylor Swift is ready for her ‘next era’ with Travis Kelce

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

Taylor Swift is ready for it — it being “the next era” of life with lover Travis Kelce, once she wraps up her Eras Tour later this year.

The “Cardigan” singer is “really eager to start the next chapter with Travis,” a source told Us Weekly, adding that the “plan for 2025” is for the superstar to pivot her focus from the stage to her future with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, both 34.

A second insider confirmed that the couple is “very committed and serious about their future,” about which they’ve been having “serious conversations.”

“Taylor is ready for the next era of her life. She knows it will be special,” the source continued, adding that Swift “has expressed how excited she is to settle down after her tour concludes.” The pair are apparently “on the same page” about those goals.

Swift and the Super Bowl champ “both see marriage as something they want sooner rather than later, and they both want kids,” said the first source. The only reason happily ever after has thus far eluded the singer, according to the insider, is that “she just hadn’t found The One until now.”

Onlookers have spent much of the past year trying to pin down an engagement date for the pair, with some sources saying vows are inevitable and others insisting Kelce wants to take things slower.

Following ESPN correspondents’ speculation last month that the couple is already engaged, or will be soon, this month kicked off with Kelce’s reps slamming a forged report that their love story is in any way a PR relationship. The bogus docs claimed Swift and Kelce planned to split later this month.

Then, after supporting Kelce at the Chiefs’ winning season opener and holding hands all around New York, Swift surprised the VMAs crowd last week when she gave her boyfriend a shoutout. While accepting the award for video of the year, the pop star said that “everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic.”

In June, Swift announced at The Eras Tour’s 100th show that she’d officially end the $1 billion tour in December. The final show is slated for Dec. 8 in Vancouver, British Columbia, five days before Swift’s 35th birthday.