News >  Crime/Public Safety

Woman found dead in truck in downtown Spokane

Aug. 12, 2022 Updated Fri., Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:55 p.m.

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A woman was found dead in a parked truck Friday morning in downtown Spokane.

Spokane police spokeswoman Julie Humphreys said the unresponsive woman was reported around 7:45 a.m. at Second Avenue and State Street. First responders determined the woman was dead and police were called to begin a death investigation. 

Humphreys said there does not appear to be a criminal element to the death but police continue to investigate. The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity of the woman and cause of death.

