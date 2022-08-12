Woman found dead in truck in downtown Spokane
Aug. 12, 2022 Updated Fri., Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:55 p.m.
A woman was found dead in a parked truck Friday morning in downtown Spokane.
Spokane police spokeswoman Julie Humphreys said the unresponsive woman was reported around 7:45 a.m. at Second Avenue and State Street. First responders determined the woman was dead and police were called to begin a death investigation.
Humphreys said there does not appear to be a criminal element to the death but police continue to investigate. The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity of the woman and cause of death.
