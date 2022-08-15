On the air
Mon., Aug. 15, 2022
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4:05 p.m.: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees TBS
6:38 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels Root
6:45 p.m.: Arizona at San Francisco MLB
Soccer, Women’s Club
9 a.m.: Barcelona vs. Bayern Munchen CBS Sports
Noon: PSG vs. Manchester United CBS Sports
Soccer, Women’s International
4 p.m.: U-20 World Cup: Mexico vs. Germany FS1
7 p.m.: U-20 World Cup: Brazil vs. Costa Rica FS1
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels 700-AM
Baseball, MILB
Noon: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sports Talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
All events subject to change
