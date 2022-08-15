Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Vincent B. Porporato and Brittany J. Brown, both of Spokane.

Mitchell D. Wolff and Madeline M. Petersen, both of Spokane.

Ethan Q. Sudtelgte and Alison M. Boman, both of Cheney.

Jonathan K. Caldera and Emily A. Camp, both of Spokane.

Michael A. Morehouse and Shannon C. Hensley, both of Spokane Valley.

Jeremi Zamora and Jessica L. Bonita Kowzan, both of Spokane.

Aaron M. Malmoe and Chantelle L. Burke, both of Spokane.

Richard L. Yapp, of Newman Lake, and Emma L. Farris, of Spokane Valley.

Zackery E. J. Wickward and Truly C. Pauley, both of Airway Heights.

Jorge L. Hernandez and Myroslava M. Piankovska, both of Spokane.

Jeffrey J. Nelson and Jessica L. Brannan, both of Spokane.

Kevin C. Beale and Alexis C. Hopkins, both of Yelm.

Jerry C. Jones and Kimberli K. Loveman, both of Spokane.

Tyson L. Rice and Angella D. Summers, both of Spokane.

Colton A. Graves and Savanna L. Campbell, both of Mead.

Ryan D. Young and Michael D. Teade, both of Spokane.

Aaron M. Kilfoyle and Erica L. Bachand, both of Spokane.

Cristian G. Perez Rivera and Gabriela N. Medina Vazquez, both of Spokane Valley.

Larry E. Cramer, of Brush Prairie, and Trista D. Wilson, of Spokane.

Grant D. Aleshkin and Makenzi A. J. Nicholson, both of Spokane.

Ronni J. Taylor and Trudy J. E. Stebbins, both of Spokane.

Adrian R. Juarez and Amizadai D. Ubario, both of Spokane.

Jeffrey D. Brown and Rainie L. Kvidahl, both of Spokane.

Nicholas C. Clinesmith, of Diamond Lake, and Tasaundra L. Tilton, of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Clint Dickens v. Alice Buckles, complaint for damages.

CSC Riverpark Spokane Realty LLC v. Taylor Knight, restitution of premises.

Moland Management Company Inc. v. Theresa Mowatt, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Andrea Olsen, restitution of premises.

iRE LLC v. Camille J. Bendinelli, restitution of premises.

Monika Apartments LLC v. Steven Smith, restitution of premises.

Virginia Miller v. Matthew Milholland, property damages.

Kelly Right Real Estate of Spokane LLC v. Todd Leeper, restitution of premises.

Numerica Credit Union v. Ronda L. Hutchings, money claimed owed.

Alora Witcher v. Richard and Gail Scanlan, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Beserra, Jessie M. and Christian L. I.

Jones, Chad W. and Jasmine S.

Governale, Gwendolynn R. and Angelo R., IV

Montgomery, Sam and Savage, Amanda

Telavi, Telavi W. and Naomi M.

Ulrick, Andrew M. and Mellissa S.

Lyman, Estene M. and Michael H.

Sloan, Darlene K. and Lloyd F.

Devine, Jennifer A. and Ronald E.

Babak, Jestina L. and Oleg A.

Washburn, Christopher D. and Abigale G.

Housego, James R. and Jenifer R.

McKinney, Sarah M. and Marcus K.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Nicholas F. Moroles, 27; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Michael R. Nelson, 33; $563 in restitution, 15 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, after being found guilty of second-degree identity theft and second-degree possession of stolen property.

Judge Michael P. Price

Ashlee N. Devera, 24; $7,681.77 in restitution, 18 days in jail with credit given for 18 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Eric C. Howard, 39; 18 days in jail, reckless driving and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Scott A. Johnson, 34 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Martin D. Jones, 53; 14 days in jail, obstructing an officer.

Trenton A. Keith, 20; 19 days in jail, third-degree possession of stolen property.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Ruthy Jibon, 28; 15 days in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated and physical control.