Map mislabeled

Border towns mislabeled

Two Idaho border towns were mislabeled on a front-page map in Friday’s newspaper attached to a story about a store in Porthill, Idaho, that has struggled as a result of border restrictions tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. Porthill is the western Canadian border crossing in Idaho. Eastport is the eastern border crossing in Idaho. The percentage decline in border crossings at each town from June 2019 compared to June 2022 were 35% for Eastport and 69% for Porthill.