The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Clear Night 72° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10:05 a.m.: Chi. Cubs at Washington OR Kansas City at Minnesota MLB

12:07 p.m.: Baltimore at Toronto MLB

1:07 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels Root

1:10 p.m.: San Diego at Miami MLB

4:05 p.m.: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees TBS

5:10 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee FS1

6:45 p.m.: Arizona at San Francisco MLB

Soccer, Women’s

5:30 p.m.: NWSL: Houston vs. Gotham CBS Sports

5:30 p.m.: Olympique Lyonnais vs. Chelsea ESPNU

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Seattle at L.A. Angels 700-AM

Baseball, MILB

6:35 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sports Talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

6 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Sports