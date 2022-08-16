On the air
Tue., Aug. 16, 2022
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10:05 a.m.: Chi. Cubs at Washington OR Kansas City at Minnesota MLB
12:07 p.m.: Baltimore at Toronto MLB
1:07 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels Root
1:10 p.m.: San Diego at Miami MLB
4:05 p.m.: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees TBS
5:10 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee FS1
6:45 p.m.: Arizona at San Francisco MLB
Soccer, Women’s
5:30 p.m.: NWSL: Houston vs. Gotham CBS Sports
5:30 p.m.: Olympique Lyonnais vs. Chelsea ESPNU
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Seattle at L.A. Angels 700-AM
Baseball, MILB
6:35 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sports Talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
6 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
All events subject to change
