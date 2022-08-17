Wildfire shuts down section of Highway 195 south of Spokane

A pair of helicopters fly through the smokey conditions surrounding the U.S. 195 fire, Wednesday. Aug 17, 2022 in Spokane. (Dan Pelle/THESPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

Evacuations were ordered for residents near three wildfires along U.S. Highway 195 south of Spokane early Wednesday afternoon.

Spokane County Fire District 3 Chief Cody Rohrbach said 10 or more acres of grass and timber were burning.

He said extremely hot, dry and windy conditions made fighting the fire challenging. Rohrbach said the fire was moving to the southwest, but firefighters experienced many erratic wind shifts Wednesday afternoon. He said firefighters were having some success maintaining control lines, and aircraft support was helping.

No structures were burned as of about 3:30 p.m., and the cause of the fire was unknown, he said.

Officials ordered a level 3 evacuation – leave immediately – in the area bordered by Excelsior Road on the south, Austin Road on the west, Mullen Hill Road on the north and Hangman Creek to the east, the Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted. The Washington State Patrol and Spokane County Sheriff’s Office issued the evacuation notices.

The highway was closed between Paradise and Hatch roads, Washington State Patrol Trooper Ryan Senger said.

Hatch and White roads also were closed, according to the Department of Transportation. It said on Twitter drivers should use Cedar Road as a detour for north and south access.

Many firefighters and aircraft were on scene, Rohrbach said, and other agencies in the county, as well as state and federal firefighting resources, were on their way to the blaze.

An animal shelter was being established at the Spokane County Fairgrounds, and the American Red Cross was trying to identify a location for evacuees, Rohrbach said.

Senger asked that people avoid the area.

This story is developing and will be updated.