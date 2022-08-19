The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Driver seriously injured, charged with DUI for I-90/195 crash

Aug. 19, 2022 Updated Fri., Aug. 19, 2022 at 7:51 p.m.

First responders examine a crash that left the driver with serious injuries Friday near the Interstate 90 and U.S. Highway 195 interchange in West Spokane. The driver will also be charged with suspicion of DUI, according to Washington State Patrol. (Courtesy of Washington State Patrol)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A driver was seriously injured and will be charged for suspicion of DUI after crashing an SUV on Interstate 90 near the U.S. Highway 195 interchange in West Spokane.

Washington State Patrol Trooper and spokesman Ryan Senger said the driver, who was not identified, was heading west on the interstate near the Highway 195 interchange around 5:10 p.m. when the silver SUV left the roadway and struck a railroad bridge abutment before crashing.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was seriously injured and taken to the hospital, Senger said. He said he did not know the extent of the injuries.

Senger said the 195 ramp that directs traffic west onto I-90 was closed for about an hour. The crash is under investigation.

