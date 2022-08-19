Driver seriously injured, charged with DUI for I-90/195 crash

A driver was seriously injured and will be charged for suspicion of DUI after crashing an SUV on Interstate 90 near the U.S. Highway 195 interchange in West Spokane.

Washington State Patrol Trooper and spokesman Ryan Senger said the driver, who was not identified, was heading west on the interstate near the Highway 195 interchange around 5:10 p.m. when the silver SUV left the roadway and struck a railroad bridge abutment before crashing.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was seriously injured and taken to the hospital, Senger said. He said he did not know the extent of the injuries.

Senger said the 195 ramp that directs traffic west onto I-90 was closed for about an hour. The crash is under investigation.