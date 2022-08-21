Jase Picanso, S-R high school intern

Q: What experience this summer meant the most to you?

A: Being able to learn from professionals in their environment was extremely enlightening. I feel like this internship will help me immensely prepare for the future and that means a lot to me, to be able to have that experience of talking to so many amazing people and being independent.

Q: Who did you meet this summer who made the biggest impression on you and why?

A: The person I met this summer I felt that made the biggest impression on me was the NAACP President Kiantha Duncan. She was honest with us and was enjoyable to listen to, hearing her be so passionate about what she does and that she grew up in the organization from that passion was really inspiring to hear.

Q: What was your favorite story that you wrote this summer?

A: My story covering a protest in Idaho was my favorite as a kickstarter story it really put me in a reporter mindset of covering something I noticed was going on and it taught me a lot. Interviewing on the spot and being on a 24-hour deadline for the first time was crazy and made me excited about all the story possibilities.

Q: Did you learn skills that you believe will help you in the future? What are they?

A: Having to put myself out of my comfort zone and talking to so many people was difficult for me, but it really helped with my social skills. Learning how to write in Associated Press style and ask for help was also something that will really help me grow as a writer.

Q: What are your plans this autumn?

A: My plans this autumn are to go to Western Washington University in Bellingham. I’m planning to continue to pursue writing in some way as this experience has brought me a lot more confidence in my writing.