Mathew Callaghan, S-R high school intern

Q: Who did you meet this summer who made the biggest impression on you and why?

A: Either Kiantha Duncan or Leah Sottile. Leah is an excellent journalist and the way she writes and covers stories has influenced my own work. Kiantha is a modern-day visionary with a purpose and plan to change Spokane for the better.

Q: What was your favorite story that you wrote this summer?

A: I have three: the James Webb Space Telescope, the Superheroes for Kids Day, and a homeless story coming soon.

Q: What do you wish others who are your age understood better (or appreciated more) about local news? And after a summer in a newsroom, what misconceptions do you think others your age might have?

A: I wish people my age would understand that local news means a lot to people in the area. I’ve talked to multiple people, most much older than I, who love the work I do. Their praise and support fuels me to keep being the best journalist I can be. After a summer in the newsroom, I wish others my age would realize that the misconception of news always being biased is exactly that, a misconception. One of the most important aspects of newswriting is to remain neutral about a person’s perspective, no matter how much you may disagree with what they think.

Q: Did you learn skills that you believe will help you in the future? What are they?

A: The skill I learned about the most while working here is the importance of confidence. I believe every opportunity I have ever gotten is because I have confidence in myself. In my opinion, a lot of young people have the ability to do anything they want in life, they just lack the confidence to do so, including myself. After this job, I have learned not to let the uncertainty I have about myself control my decisions. Now, if I want something, I go for it.

And what are your plans fall?

My plans for this autumn are to go to Western Washington University to study journalism. While going to school, I want to continue to freelance at the Spokesman and continue to do what I love, write.