Sidiq Moltafet, S-R high school intern

Q: What experience this summer meant the most to you?

A: During our internship there were multiple things that meant a lot. The Editors going over my crappy writing, or even when we got to meet Cathy McMorris Rodgers. But, I think the most meaningful moment was meeting a brave firefighter of Spokane, and basically having a full day with them that consisted of firefighter training.

Q: What was your favorite story that you wrote this summer?

A: My favorite story that I wrote all summer was about the Gentleminions trend. The story talks about the TikTok trend that took over the internet. The trend involved teens dressing in suits and attending the new Minions movie. It was a blast interviewing people!

Q: What do you wish others who are your age understood better (or appreciated more) about local news? And after a summer in a newsroom, what misconceptions do you think others your age might have?

A: I think teens should appreciate how difficult it is to run a newspaper. There is always someone everyday staying up late so a paper can get printed and delivered. The biggest misconception would be how stories are written. I always thought stories were easy to write, and it was easy to get people to call you. Oh was I wrong.

Q: Did you learn skills that you believe will help you in the future? What are they?

A: Writing emails. Although I knew the basics, the repeated emailing of individuals really honed my skills. I now think that I am a master emailer!

Q: What are your plans this fall?

A: There is a joke running through our program that everyone who I meet I will ask them for a job, because I asked both Nadine Woodward and Cathy McMorris Rodgers for a job. But my current plan for autumn is working for a law firm, I have a few firms that are interested in giving me a job.