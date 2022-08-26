10 under $10

1 Food Truck Friday – 11 a.m. on Friday, 211 N. Wall St. Throughout the summer, the city will shut down Wall Street every Friday for Food Truck Fridays. Presented in partnership with the Greater Spokane Food Truck Association, the event will feature appearances from Mixed Plate, Skewers, One Night Stand, Tacos Camargo, Toby’s BBQ, Madfire Kitchen, Jerusalem, Daily Bread and Increditruck. For information, visit downtownspokane.org. Admission: FREE

2 Summer Improv Chaos – 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. Friday nights through August, Blue Door Theatre presents Summer Improv Chaos, a free-form improv comedy show inspired by summer jobs, spoiled vacations and family visits. This show is rated for general audiences. Reservations are recommended. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com and call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

3 Wonder Weekend Market – 9:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Wonder Building, 835 N. Post St. A weekend farmers’ and craft market featuring food, drinks and local vendors, hosted by the Wonder Building. Market hours are 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 22. For information, visit wonderspokane.com or call (509) 534-5039. Admission: FREE

4 Triple Threat – 9 p.m. on Friday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Blues group Triple Threat visits Zola. This event is for ages 21 and older. For information, visit zolainspokane.com or call (509) 624-2416. Admission: $5-$10 cover.

5 Spokane Farmers Market – 8 a.m. on Saturday and Wednesday, 20 W. 5th Ave. The Spokane Farmers’ Market offers a range of fresh produce, baked goods, meat, eggs, organic vegetables and other products. For information, visit spokanefarmersmarket.org. Admission: FREE

6 Dammit Lauren! – 9 p.m. on Saturday, 219 Lounge, 219 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. Alternative rock group Dammit Lauren! visits the 219 Lounge. This event is for ages 21 and older. For information, visit 219.bar or call (208) 263-5673. Admission: FREE

7 Monday Night Dance – 7 p.m. on Monday, Corbin Senior Center, 827 W. Cleveland Ave. The Corbin Senior Center hosts an evening of light refreshments, live music and all the dancing you can handle. All ages welcome. For information, visit corbinseniorcenter.org or call (509) 327-1584. Admission: $5

8 Creative Circle with Jess Walter – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Spark Central hosts a volunteer drive with author Jess Walter. Walter will speak about his book, “The Angel of Rome: And Other Stories.” For information, visit sparkwestcentral.org or call (509) 279-0299. Admission: FREE

9 Pig Out in the Park – 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. Pig Out in the Park returns to Riverfront Park for six days of free food and music. The festival will feature 35 public market booths, 50 food booths, 112 free concerts and 250 menu items. Festivities begin at 11 a.m. daily from Friday though Sept. 5. For information, visit spokaneriverfrontpark.com or call (509) 625-6601. Admission: FREE

10 Shawn Stratte – 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Bridgepress Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. Singer-songwriter pianist Shawn Stratte visits Bridgepress Cellars. For information, visit bridgepresscellars.com or call (509) 838-7815. Admission: FREE