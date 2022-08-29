Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Michael J. Poff and Rachael L. A. Black, both of Cheney.

Grant A. Wilson and Katarina R. Atkinson, both of Spokane.

James T. Cox and Elizabeth A. Warme, both of Spokane.

Brandon M. Dunn and Iljana D. Demara, both of Spokane Valley.

Jacob T. Faulkes and Merica L. Wade, both of Airway Heights.

Taylor V. Vleck and Morgan Hawley, both of Spokane.

Jared L. Myers and Kara M. Johnson, both of Spokane.

Timothy J. Martin and Megan P. Lawler, both of Spokane.

Jean P. Hegbloom and Maci M. McLain, both of Liberty Lake.

Jesse L. Garrett and Amber N. Smith, both of Spokane.

Beliss Elkinwor and Rory Tokeak, both of Spokane.

Garrett W. Northington, of Hayden, and Morgan R. Mackinney, of Post Falls.

Blaine E. Krumpe and Roxana J. Hickey, both of Veradale.

Michael S. Kilmer and Marina J. York, both of Spokane.

Michael A. Schomburg and Emily C. Goodner, both of Spokane.

Vance T. Korff and Bethany D. Junkins, both of Spokane.

Cale L. Bartlett and Kandi D. Quasne, both of Spokane.

Cory A. Grow and Amber J. Schneider, both of Spokane.

Dylan S. Rynne and Ryan W. Schwartz, both of Auburn.

Justin G. Anderson and Megan J. Ronk, both of Spokane.

Miles S. Garrett and Stephanie M. Fuqua, both of Boise.

Spencer Q. Coffin and Kathryn J. Pasino, both of Spokane.

Connor F. Filardo and Nya L. Richards, both of Spokane.

Aaron V. Scoggin and Alaina J. McCartney, both of Spokane.

Alan T. Millington and Briana B. Estrellado, both of Cheney.

Ryan F. Winker and Ashley I. D. Harley, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Black Realty Management v. Calvin Posnett, restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Todd Hegel, restitution of premises.

Diana Smith v. Jordan D. Boone, money claimed owed.

Reanna C. Salo v. Dawna Hankel, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Laura Sheppard v. Allstate Fire and Casualty, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Harlan D. Douglass v. J Zhsa M. Larry, restitution of premises.

Harlan D. Douglass v. Cordell G. Chunn, restitution of premises.

Kurt Young v. Flint Rohrbaugh, complaint for damages.

Annie Grieve v. Kathryn Mee, complaint for personal injuries.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Blair, Justine M. and Daniel J.

Smith, Robert G. and Theresa A.

Fightmaster, Jeanne L. and Kenneth L.

Beargeon, Rachael A. and Jon P.

Langsett, Amanda E. and Brian S.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Joseph T. Harper, 37; 240 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after being found guilty of first-degree assault, theft of a motor vehicle, attempt to elude a police vehicle and third-degree assault.

John A. Knudson, 45; 22 months in a prison-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Ryan L. Patterson, 41; 43 months in prison, after pleading guilty to domestic cyberstalking with threats to kill and tampering with a witness.

Judge Michael P. Price

Caleb J. Sharpe, 20; $36,516.22 in restitution, 480 months in prison, life of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree aggravated murder with burglary, three counts of first-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Zachary J. Ravndal, 31; 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree possession of stolen property.

Anthony R. Blackburn, 30; 119 days in jail with credit given for 119 days served, after pleading guilty to three counts of criminal mischief.

Konstantin N. Kuropatkin, 34; 43 months in prison, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Shane L. Gregory, 36; 46 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Jeffrey A. Deardorff, 21; 23 days in jail, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Judge Harold D. Clarke, III

Jaliauna S. Templeton, also known as Jalauna S. Templeton, 20; 60 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Joshua Z. Kellberg, 24;13 days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Judge Donna Wilson

Joshua Brown, 38; 34 days in jail, 24 months of probation, protection order violation.

Keith B. Graham, 45; 47 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Amanda J. Delcuca, two days in jail, 24 months of probation, two counts of no contact order violation.

Carl L. Nisbet, 33; 24 days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault and no contact order violation.