Kootenai County commissioners select new prosecutor to replace McHugh

Kootenai County deputy prosecutor Stanley Mortensen will take the reins of the county prosecutor’s office Oct. 1.

County commissioners on Wednesday selected Mortensen to succeed longtime prosecuting attorney Barry McHugh, according to a Kootenai County Prosecutor’s Office news release.

McHugh told commissioners earlier this year he will resign Sept. 30, according to the Coeur d’Alene Press. In January, he will replace First District Judge Lansing Haynes, who retired in May.

The commissioners interviewed the three applicants forwarded to them by the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee, including Mortensen, deputy prosecuting attorney Bryant Bushling and local attorney Donald Gary.

McHugh, a Coeur d’Alene native, has led the office since 2009, according to the county’s website. McHugh’s father John McHugh served on the Coeur d’Alene City Council and was mayor from 1968 to 1972.

McHugh thanked those who were nominated for the position.

“All those who were nominated in the process to choose my successor should be thanked for their willingness to serve the people of Kootenai County,” McHugh said in the release.

“I congratulate Mr. Mortensen on his selection and look forward to working with him to make the transition as seamless as possible. I anticipate he will maintain and improve upon the office’s accomplishments during my tenure.”

Mortensen couldn’t immediately be reached for contact.