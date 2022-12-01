Potential light snowfall forecasted for Spokane through Saturday

From staff reports

The Spokane metro area could see additional light snowfall between Friday and Saturday, but it will likely be less than an inch of accumulation, National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Brown said on Thursday.

The weather service initially forecasted the possibility of 1-2 inches of snow in the Spokane area between Friday and Saturday, but that was no longer the case, Brown said.

However, there was a chance of 1-2 inches of snow in North Idaho between Friday and Saturday, he said.

“Looking into next week, we are going to remain cold so that any precipitation that comes in will be in the form of snow,” he said. “I see several other chances through next week where we could see snowfall accumulation.”

Wednesday and Thursday next week could bring a couple more inches of snow, Brown said, but nothing “on the magnitude we just experienced.”

Temperatures in the Inland Northwest were expected to remain below freezing into next week for the most part, the weather service reported.

This week’s winter storm saw variability south of U.S. Route 2, including in Spokane, but Brown said it was well forecasted for the most part. Northern counties received 12-18 inches of snow, while parts of the Spokane metro area saw 7-11 inches.

“It was on that high side of the range of what we could see,” Brown said of the Spokane area.

Spokane Public Schools resumes classes

Classes resumed Thursday morning at Spokane Public Schools.

The big snowstorm that dumped more than 7 inches across the Inland Northwest led to closures on Wednesday.

The school district put out a short message to parents Thursday morning with the news that there wouldn’t be a second snow day for students and staff.

Here’s a list compiled by KHQ on other area schools for Dec. 1.

2 Hours Late | St Georges School

No School | Cataldo Catholic School

No School | St John Vianney Catholic School

No School | St Mary Catholic School

No School | St Thomas More Catholic School

No School | Trinity Catholic School

St. Aloysius Catholic School Late Start

All Saints Catholic School | No School |

Almira SD | 2 Hours Late | Pre School Canceled and No Breakfast

Cheney SD | 2 Hours Late |

Community Colleges of Spokane | No School

Coulee-Hartline SD | 2 Hours Late |

Davenport SD | 2 Hours Late |

Deer Park SD | 2 Hours Late |

Early Learning Center Valley School District | Late Start

Evergreen SD | 2 Hours Late |

Forrest M. Bird Charter Schools | No School |

Freeman SD | 2 Hours Late |

Garfield Palouse Schools | 2 Hours Late |

Genesee Public SD | 2 Hours Late |

Lake Pend Oreille SD | No School |

Lakeland SD | 2 Hours Late |

Liberty SD | 2 Hours Late |

Loon Lake SD | 2 Hours Late |

Mary Walker SD | 2 Hours Late |

Mead SD | 2 Hours Late |

Medical Lake SD | 2 Hours Late |

Nespelem SD | 2 Hours Late |

Newport SD | 2 Hours Late |

Nine Mile Falls SD | 2 Hours Late |

North Wall School | 2 Hours Late |

Oakesdale SD | 2 Hours Late |

Okanogan SD | 2 Hours Late |

Omak SD | 2 Hours Late | No AM Pre School

Orchard Prairie SD | 2 Hours Late |

Reardan-Edwall SD | Bus Routes Modified

Riverside SD | 2 Hours Late |

Rosalia SD | 2 Hours Late |

St Charles Catholic School | No School |

Summit Valley School District | 2 Hours Late |

Tekoa SD | 2 Hours Late |

Valley SD | 2 Hours Late |

West Bonner County SD | No School |

Plows have been able to make major roads passable. Streets are icy after overnight lows dipped below freezing temperatures.

This story will be updated.