Dear Annie 12/1

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: I read your column all the time, and this is the first time I have written to you. When my husband and I moved to a rural community in 2003, I was very allergic to cats and horses. My nose would plug up; my eyes would water; I would be sneezing and blowing my nose constantly whenever I was around animals. I was miserable!

Then I discovered something called Nambudripad’s Allergy Elimination Techniques. Through a NAET practitioner, I was desensitized and no longer am allergic to these animals. It took a few months, but it is amazing. There are no pharmaceuticals involved whatsoever. I highly recommend that people with any type of allergy look this up on the internet. NAET treatments are noninvasive, drug-free solutions and have worked for me, and for friends, for years on many different types of allergies. – No More Animal Allergies

Dear Readers: Suicide is NEVER the fault of the person who takes their life. I would like to print a letter that helps make that point very loud and clear.

Dear Annie: In one of your recent columns, a reader mentioned some resources for folks who are in crisis.

“Suicide is indeed painful for the survivors, so please take the time to review these resources rather than going for the easy out. – Resources to Help”

I’d like to think “Resources to Help” was genuinely trying to be helpful, but responding to those contemplating suicide with “rather than going for the easy out” is not helpful at all! This is an appalling attitude to those contemplating ending their life by their own hand because of the pain and suffering they are enduring. This is NOT an “easy out!” It just furthers the stigma and fuels self-fulfilling prophecies that “no one cares/understands.”

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.