Washington State secures commitments from Northwest Mississippi CC receiver D.T. Sheffield, cornerback Stephen Hall

PULLMAN – Two standouts from a top junior college team in Mississippi committed Thursday to join Washington State’s football program next season.

Receiver D.T. Sheffield and cornerback Stephen Hall, both of whom have played for Northwest Mississippi Community College over the past three seasons, announced via Twitter that they’ll sign with the Cougars during this recruiting cycle.

Sheffield is leading the Rangers (10-1), ranked second in the NJCAA, in receiving this season with 677 yards and 11 touchdowns on 53 catches. He is a three-star recruit and the No. 3-rated junior college receiver in the country, according to 247Sports.com. The 5-foot-9, 175-pounder chose WSU over offers from Georgia Southern, Georgia State and Ohio, among many other Group of Five suitors.

He totaled 1,089 yards and 10 TDs on 57 receptions in 12 games last year, helping Northwest Mississippi to an appearance in the NJCAA Division I playoffs. Sheffield had 358 yards and five TDs on 20 receptions in six games as a true freshman in 2020. He also made a mark in the return game, averaging 20.5 yards on 12 kick returns and 10.2 yards on 45 punt returns, scoring twice.

Sheffield had several low-level Division I offers but went the junior college route instead after a prep career at Corinth High in northeastern Mississippi.

He played multiple positions as a senior, passing for 1,386 yards and 20 touchdowns and rushing for 981 yards and 16 TDs on 96 carries (10.2 yards per try). Sheffield totaled 381 yards and five TDs from scrimmage in the 2019 Class 4A Mississippi state championship game, leading Corinth (14-1) to the title. After the season, Sheffield was named Class 4A offensive player of the year by the state’s coaches.

Hall is an unranked recruit, per 247Sports, but held eight D-I offers, including G5 programs Middle Tennessee State, Toledo, Southern Miss and Buffalo. A sizable defensive back at 6-foot and 195 pounds, Hall has had 13 pass deflections and 44 tackles in 23 games at Northwest Mississippi.

He had one interception and 23 tackles through 11 games this season for the Rangers, who face Iowa Western in the NJCAA playoffs Sunday.

Hall had four interceptions in 2019 as a senior at Olive Branch High in northwestern Mississippi. The Conquistadors reached the Class 6A Mississippi state playoffs.

The Rangers won the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference title in 2020 and ’21. Their only loss this year came to 12th-ranked East Mississippi in the MACCC championship Nov. 12.

Sheffield and Hall join 12 other commits in WSU’s 2023 recruiting class.