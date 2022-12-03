American Life in Poetry: ‘Granddaughters’
Sat., Dec. 3, 2022
By Kwame Dawes
Joy Harjo’s ode to family, to ancestry, and to the woman’s body, truly makes sense if we understand that for Harjo, there is no line separating the natural world and her human body – that for her the evolutionary impulse is one of the imagination: “I was a thought, a dream, a fish a wing.” In “Granddaughters,” she celebrates the body and the dynamic force of nature.
Granddaughters
I was a thought, a dream, a fish, a wing
And then a human being
When I emerged from my mother’s river
On my father’s boat of potent fever
I carried a sack of dreams from a starlit dwelling
To be opened when I begin bleeding
There’s a red dress, deerskin moccasins
The taste of berries made of promises
While the memories shift in their skins
At every moon, to do their ripening
Poem copyright 2019 by Joy Harjo, “Granddaughters” from “An American Sunrise” (W.W. Norton & Company, 2019). American Life in Poetry is made possible by the Poetry Foundation and the Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. We do not accept unsolicited submissions.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Spokane7 email newsletter
Get the day’s top entertainment headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.