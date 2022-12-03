On the air
Sat., Dec. 3, 2022
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, College Men
7:30 a.m.: Maine at Marist ESPNU
10 a.m.: Michigan at Kentucky ABC
11 a.m.: South Alabama at Alabama-Birmingham ESPNU
Noon: St. John’s at Iowa State ESPN2
Noon: Colorado at Washington Pac-12
1 p.m.: Utah at Washington State ESPNU
1:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Creighton FS1
2 p.m.: California at Arizona Pac-12
2 p.m.: Oregon at UCLA ESPN
4 p.m.: Oregon State at USC Pac-12
4 p.m.: Stanford at Arizona State ESPN2
Basketball, College Women
10 a.m.: Virginia Tech at Tennessee ESPN2
Noon: Connecticut at Notre Dame ABC
3:30 p.m.: Xavier at Georgetown FS1
Basketball, NBA
6 p.m.: Indiana at Portland Root
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: N.Y. Jets at Minnesota CBS
1:05 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Rams Fox 28
1:25 p.m.: Kansas City at Cincinnati CBS
5:20 p.m.: Indianapolis at Dallas NBC
Golf, PGA Tour
9 a.m.: Hero World Challenge Golf
10 a.m.: Hero World Challenge NBC
Hockey, NHL
Noon: Minnesota at Dallas NHL
4:30 p.m.: Chicago at N.Y. Islanders NHL
Soccer, World Cup
7 a.m.: France vs. Poland FS1
11 a.m.: Senegal vs. England FS1
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, College Men
12:30 p.m.: Utah at Washington State 920-AM
Basketball, College Women
Noon: Gonzaga at Stanford 94.1-FM
Football, NFL
11 a.m.: Seattle at L.A. Rams 94.5-FM
4:30 p.m.: Indianapolis at Dallas 92.5-FM
All events subject to change
