Spokane, Washington
Sports

On the air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, College Men

7:30 a.m.: Maine at Marist ESPNU

10 a.m.: Michigan at Kentucky ABC

11 a.m.: South Alabama at Alabama-Birmingham ESPNU

Noon: St. John’s at Iowa State ESPN2

Noon: Colorado at Washington Pac-12

1 p.m.: Utah at Washington State ESPNU

1:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Creighton FS1

2 p.m.: California at Arizona Pac-12

2 p.m.: Oregon at UCLA ESPN

4 p.m.: Oregon State at USC Pac-12

4 p.m.: Stanford at Arizona State ESPN2

Basketball, College Women

10 a.m.: Virginia Tech at Tennessee ESPN2

Noon: Connecticut at Notre Dame ABC

3:30 p.m.: Xavier at Georgetown FS1

Basketball, NBA

6 p.m.: Indiana at Portland Root

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: N.Y. Jets at Minnesota CBS

1:05 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Rams Fox 28

1:25 p.m.: Kansas City at Cincinnati CBS

5:20 p.m.: Indianapolis at Dallas NBC

Golf, PGA Tour

9 a.m.: Hero World Challenge Golf

10 a.m.: Hero World Challenge NBC

Hockey, NHL

Noon: Minnesota at Dallas NHL

4:30 p.m.: Chicago at N.Y. Islanders NHL

Soccer, World Cup

7 a.m.: France vs. Poland FS1

11 a.m.: Senegal vs. England FS1

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, College Men

12:30 p.m.: Utah at Washington State 920-AM

Basketball, College Women

Noon: Gonzaga at Stanford 94.1-FM

Football, NFL

11 a.m.: Seattle at L.A. Rams 94.5-FM

4:30 p.m.: Indianapolis at Dallas 92.5-FM

All events subject to change

