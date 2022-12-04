The Dirt: Lunarium renovating space on Monroe Street for new café

Lunarium, a late-night coffee and tea pop-up shop formerly located on the South Hill, is relocating to a new space on Monroe Street.

Renovations are underway for Lunarium’s new 1,400-square-foot café at 1925 N. Monroe St., Suite A.

Work includes hanging drywall, installing a new commercial kitchen and cabinets, and updates to plumbing and electrical systems, according to a permit application filed with the city.

Dorian Karahalios and Aimee Clark established Lunarium in 2021 as a late-night lounge with a variety of coffee, tea and scratch-made baked goods, including gourmet grilled cheese, avocado toast scones and pastries.

The café was at 1220 S. Grand Blvd. in a space formerly occupied by Twenty-Seventh Heaven prior to its closing in August. Twenty-Seventh Heaven has since reopened in downtown Spokane.

Lunarium’s new space will have a dinner menu, conference room and a stage for live events, and will retain its late-night hours, according to Lunarium’s Facebook page.

An opening date has not been announced.

Topcon Solutions to occupy building in east Spokane

A new tenant is coming to a building formerly occupied by Riverday School in east Spokane.

Topcon Solutions Store Director Joe Hammond submitted a building permit application with the city to demolish the interior of the building to make way for what appears to be a Topcon Solutions Store at 1627 E. Trent Ave.

A document filed with the city shows plans to demolish several walls in the 4,400-square-foot building, in addition to constructing space for a showroom, service center, warehouse, offices and training, and conference and break rooms.

Topcon Solutions Store is the retail division of Livermore, California-based Topcon Positioning Systems, which describes itself as a designer, manufacturer and distributor of precision measurement and workflow solutions for the construction, geospatial and agriculture markets, according to the company’s website.

Topcon Solutions Store has 13 locations nationwide, including a retail shop in Kent, Washington.

Project to rise near Dishman Hills

A new multifamily project is coming to Spokane Valley.

Dishman Ridge LLC, whose principals are Dave Black, Eugene Winter and Kelly Kiki, filed a predevelopment application with the city to build Dishman Ridge Apartments on three acres of vacant land south of Appleway Boulevard and Dishman Road.

The project consists of three, three-story buildings each spanning more than 7,300 square feet with 102 parking spaces. Each building will contain 24, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, according to the application.

Spokane Valley-based DeRIVE Architecture is designing the project. Gold Star Construction, of Liberty Lake, is the project contractor.