Difference makers: Drew Timme’s 29-point, 17-rebound double-double leads Gonzaga against Kent State

Drew Timme

Gonzaga honored one its great big men before the game and leaned on the production of another to squeak out a win over Kent State. With Kelly Olynyk sitting on the baseline, Timme turned in a vintage performance, scoring a season-high 29 points to go with a career-high 17 rebounds, beating his previous high of 14 rebounds set in the 2022 NCAA Tournament against Memphis. Timme, who was held without a field goal until the six-minute mark of Friday’s game against Baylor, scored GU’s first three points on Monday and finished 11 of 16 from the field. He also had four assists and two blocks.

Julian Strawther

Coming off a spotty outing against Baylor in which he made just 3 of 14 shots from the field, Strawther was more selective and efficient on Monday, making 4 of 8 shots to score 14 points. Strawther, who was 2 of 7 from the 3-point line against Baylor, finished 3 of 5 against Kent State and made 3 of 4 from the free throw line. The junior wing from Las Vegas delivered his final 3-pointer at a key point of the game, with 3:19 to play and Gonzaga trailing by four points. It triggered a game-closing 11-0 run for the Zags. Strawther also had eight rebounds.

Key moment

The Bulldogs were on the verge of seeing their nation-leading 68-game home win streak come to and end before Timme, Strawther and Malachi Smith spearheaded a late run allowing Gonzaga to pull away. Strawther’s 3-pointer brought the Zags within one point and Timme converted a short floater to restore a one-point GU lead. Timme followed by blocking Sincere Carry’s layup at the other end and drew his 10th foul on the other end, earning two free throws. The senior forward made his first and missed the second, but Smith pulled down the offensive rebound then converted a putback while drawing a foul to complete the three-point play.