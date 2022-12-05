Pasco woman lied about ex-boyfriend choking her. Charges are dropped

Cameron Probert Tri-City Herald

PASCO, Wash. - A woman told police a harrowing tale in October of her ex-boyfriend breaking into her bedroom in Pasco and choking her.

But prosecutors now say she was lying.

The 29-year-old woman told police her ex-boyfriend, Benjamin Garcia climbed through an open window and attacked her. And her account landed him in the Franklin County jail facing burglary and assault charges.

Deputy Prosecutor Taylor Clark now says his ex-girlfriend made up the attack because she was trying to avoid being charged with violating a court order to stay her away from Garcia.

Clark said it appeared that the two had been living together.

As a result, all but one misdemeanor charge was dropped. And Garcia recently pleaded guilty to third-degree malicious mischief for breaking his ex’s phone during a fight earlier that night.

He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, which he has already served. An additional 334 days will be suspended for two years unless he commits another offense.

Judge David Petersen also issued a no-contact order that prevents him from going within 500 feet of his ex’s home, school or job.