Washington State freshman offensive lineman Eric Wilder enters NCAA transfer portal

PULLMAN – Offensive lineman Eric Wilder, who used a redshirt as a true freshman this season, announced Monday that he has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Wilder did not appear in a game and served on the Cougars’ scout team throughout the year.

A three-star recruit, Wilder was WSU’s fifth-highest rated signee of the 2022 class, according to 247Sports.com. The 6-foot-6, 290-pounder from Syracuse High – just north of Salt Lake City – was the No. 56-ranked offensive tackle in the country and the No. 12 overall prospect in Utah, per ESPN. Wilder chose WSU over 11 other suitors, including UCLA, Cal and Boise State.