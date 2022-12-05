Washington State freshman offensive lineman Eric Wilder enters NCAA transfer portal
Dec. 5, 2022 Updated Mon., Dec. 5, 2022 at 1:41 p.m.
PULLMAN – Offensive lineman Eric Wilder, who used a redshirt as a true freshman this season, announced Monday that he has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.
Wilder did not appear in a game and served on the Cougars’ scout team throughout the year.
A three-star recruit, Wilder was WSU’s fifth-highest rated signee of the 2022 class, according to 247Sports.com. The 6-foot-6, 290-pounder from Syracuse High – just north of Salt Lake City – was the No. 56-ranked offensive tackle in the country and the No. 12 overall prospect in Utah, per ESPN. Wilder chose WSU over 11 other suitors, including UCLA, Cal and Boise State.
