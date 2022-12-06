Second-team Washington State cornerback Chris Jackson enters NCAA transfer portal

PULLMAN – Chris Jackson, who spent two seasons as a reserve cornerback at Washington State after transferring in from Michigan State, is on the move again.

Jackson entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday, according to 247Sports.com.

Had he stuck around at WSU for his final collegiate season in 2023, Jackson would probably have had a chance to capture a first-team role – one of the Cougars’ starting CB spots will open up when senior Derrick Langford Jr. completes his WSU career on Dec. 17 at the L.A. Bowl.

Jackson worked as a second-team defender throughout the season. The 6-foot, 194-pounder appeared in every game, serving on special teams and occasionally coming off the bench in relief of Langford. Jackson tallied seven tackles and one pass deflection.

He played in nine games last season, recording five tackles, forcing one fumble and recovering another.

The Marietta, Georgia, product made nine appearances in three seasons at Michigan State, starting two games in 2020. He enrolled at WSU in January 2021.