Spokane blanked by Seattle; second straight game without a goal
Dec. 6, 2022 Updated Tue., Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:42 p.m.
The Spokane Chiefs head out this week on a six-game road trip through the Eastern Division and will hope to find their offense along the way.
For the second straight game, the Chiefs couldn’t find the net in a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Seattle Thunderbirds.
The Chiefs weren’t without their chances. Spokane outshot Seattle 36-27 and had two power play opportunities late in the third but couldn’t cash in. Spokane was 0-for-5 on the power play.
The Chiefs were able to kill all four penalties they took and turned in a solid effort defensively. Seattle boasts seven NHL Draft picks and six of them were in the lineup Tuesday.
Bryce Pickford opened the scoring 2:20 into the game with a goal from the point. Kyle Crnkovic took advantage of the Chiefs failure to clear the zone and put home rebound at 4:31 of the second to give Seattle a 2-0 lead.
Nico Myatovic added an empty netter with 17 seconds left.
The Chiefs open their long road trip Friday when they visit the Winnipeg Ice and former teammates Graham Sward and Mason Beaupit.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.