Washington State freshman linebacker Gavin Barthiel enters NCAA transfer portal
Dec. 6, 2022 Updated Tue., Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:11 p.m.
PULLMAN – Linebacker Gavin Barthiel, one of Washington State’s top signees of the 2021 recruiting class and a potential contributor on defense in the next year or two, has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.
Barthiel had a bright fall camp and earned some reps with the Cougars’ second-team defense. He appeared in five games this season, primarily on special teams, and did not record any statistics.
The 6-foot-1, 225-pounder would presumably have had a chance to compete for a playing role next year, considering WSU is losing linebackers Daiyan Henley and Ben Wilson to graduation, and Travion Brown to the transfer portal.
A native of Lakeland, Florida, Barthiel redshirted as a true freshman in 2021 and did not see the field. He was a three-star prep prospect and the No. 49 outside linebacker in the country (ESPN) coming out of Lake Gibson High. Barthiel decommitted from Georgia Tech to join the Cougars. He also held offers from Missouri and Boston College. Barthiel was WSU’s third-highest rated recruit of the 2021 class, per 247Sports.com.
