Liberty Lake Library deliveries help keep homebound patrons connected

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

The Liberty Lake Library has a book delivery program that caters to those who have difficulty leaving their home, whether it is only during winter or year-round.

The Homebound Program makes deliveries once a month of a curated selection of books, audiobooks and DVDs to those who request it. Those who sign up for the program are either seniors or disabled, said library technician Ronda Gimlen.

“This is the time of year when they really need it,” she said.

When people sign up for the program, they are asked what genres they like to read and what authors they like as well as what topics and authors they don’t like. They’re also asked whether they prefer fiction or nonfiction books.

“Sometimes they like historical fiction,” she said. “A lot of my older ladies like inspirational fiction.”

Gimlen uses those responses to pick the books to bring each month to each client. Over time, as she hears feedback about what they did and didn’t enjoy from her picks, she learns their tastes. Though people can request specific books, most of the time Gimlen is just picking a selection she thinks the person will like. “I know what people like, so I generally pick for them,” she said.

Homebound Program patrons used to be limited to five books at a time, but Gimlen said she often takes 10 to 12 books at once. “A month is a long time,” she said.

And if someone finishes all their books before Gimlen is due, she can often squeeze in an extra visit. “If someone runs out of reading material, that’s a crime,” she said. “I will try to get out there.”

Traditionally, however, Gimlen makes her deliveries on the last Friday of each month. Right now there are only three people signed up for the program, but Gimlen wants to expand that. The number used to be higher and Gimlen said it would be easy to add more deliveries to her day or even add a second day of deliveries.

“I would really like to build it up,” she said. “We’re a small library in a small town. It’s difficult to get the word out.”

The program is not limited to library patrons who live within the Liberty Lake city limits. Gimlen said she can also deliver to people living between Barker Road and the state line, which includes the Otis Orchards and Newman Lake areas. If someone is interested in the program but doesn’t have a library card, they can request a card and have it brought out with their first delivery of books, Gimlen said.

Those interested in signing up can visit www.libertylakewa.gov/435/library to fill out the Homebound Program questionnaire or call the library at (509) 232-2510 for assistance in filling out the form over the phone.