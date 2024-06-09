Father’s Day book giveaway for dads, plus free concert at the Bing

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

If You Go

If you haven’t bought a gift for Dad yet, Adriano Ferraro has you covered.

On Father’s Day, Spokane’s “Singing Server” will present a free concert at the Bing. Every dad in attendance will receive a free copy of his first book “Be Ready: Live and Dream Again.”

Last year, Ferraro released “Be Ready,” an album of original songs. The album was inspired by his brother Tony’s last words to him.

“Tony died of congestive heart failure at 52,” Ferraro said. “He had multiple health issues, but his faith is his legacy – what he left behind.”

The singer/songwriter believes when Tony told him to be ready, he meant for him to be prepared for the next evolution of his music career and ministry.

With the album’s release, Ferraro embarked on a multivenue tour throughout the Spokane area.

“The music tour grew into this book that I didn’t even know was in me,” he said.

That’s not to say the tour was without hiccups.

In the book, he writes, the first Be Ready concert was April 1, and no one showed up. No joke.

He chose to press on, and later concerts were well-attended.

“I made up my mind to do this no matter what,” Ferraro said. “Had I quit, the book wouldn’t be here.”

That’s because local author/publisher Barbara Hollace attended one of his concerts and offered to edit and publish his story.

“I got up every morning at 3:30 to write,” Ferraro said. “I didn’t want to miss this opportunity.”

Recently released, “Be Ready: Live and Dream Again,” offers a more in-depth look at Ferraro – his life, his inspiration and his songs.

“I wrote this because I’ve been able to live and dream again and I have a heart for others to do the same,” he said.

“If it’s not too late for me, it’s not too late for anyone.”

Some sensational aspects of his story, like being kidnapped in Nashville, Tennessee, get short shrift, but Ferraro said that was intentional.

“The reason is because some topics are so big and heavy and I wanted people to get to know me first,” he said. “The next book will go deeper.”

He’s working on another book and album, both due next year.

The Father’s Day concert will include a full band, and he’ll perform classic songs from Frank Sinatra, Elvis and others.

He’ll also sing “You’re My Hero,’ with his daughter Genesis, 9, who inspired the song.

Ferraro’s parents will be in attendance.

“What my dad instilled in me is building great character for my daughter,” he said.

At the end of the month, he’s been invited to an extended Zoom audition for “The Voice.” During Sunday’s concert, he’ll perform the original song he’ll be singing for the audition.

Following the concert, Ferraro will sign copies of “Be Ready: Live and Dream Again.”

The book is available on Amazon. You can also purchase a signed copy on Tuesdays at Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant in Spokane Valley, where he still does his Singing Server gig.

“Great things are happening in my life,” Ferraro said.

As he sings in “Move” from his “Get Ready” album, “Yesterday is gone, now I’m movin’ on. Living in the light. Now, everything’s all right. I’m on the move.”

