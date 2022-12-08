The Collector: Big purchase at a going-out-of-business sale sparked a new collection for Stan Hughes

This signed Kristi Yamaguchi card is part of a collection owned by Stan Hughes. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review)

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

Sometimes you have to let go of one collection to embrace something new.

That’s what happened to Stan Hughes.

“My granddad was a stamp collector,” he said. “I collected stamps from 1953 to 1992, but then I had to sell my collection because of a divorce.”

What to do? A collector with nothing to collect!

On a whim, Hughes stopped at a sports card shop in Airway Heights that was going out of business. For most folks, it’s a single item that catches their eye and launches a fascination and the desire to have more.

Not Hughes.

“I started with thousands,” he recalled. “The store was selling baseball cards in flats of 5,000 for $50 each. I ended up buying 50 trays.”

His new passion was born.

Next came the fun (for him) part. The author and retired educator bought several price catalogs and began going through the cards, initially sorting them by publisher and value.

“If a card was worth $1 or more I kept it and donated the rest to the Goodwill,” explained Hughes. “It took me well over a year to go through them all.”

Another huge addition to his collection came when a card shop in Spokane Valley closed.

“I went through the same procedure,” he said.

The owner showed his appreciation by giving Hughes a large sheet of baseball cards.

“This is how they print baseball cards. They don’t go out to the public like this.”

Binders filled with cards line shelves in his Spokane Valley home. He’s organized them in several different ways including Hall of Fame, players, autographed, and teams.

“I’ve got four Yankee collections because I love the Yankees. I’ve followed them all my life.”

One of his prized items is a 2009 Topps Alex Rodriguez Yankee card in a clear plastic case, rated 10 by Beckett Collector’s Club Grading meaning it’s in pristine condition.

As his collection grew, he decided to sell a portion of it and a collector purchased some of his Alex Rodriguez cards.

“After I sold them to him I had seller’s remorse and wished I had kept them,” said Hughes. “That probably explains why I haven’t sold any since.”

He’s got albums featuring Barry Bonds, Derek Jeter and Ken Griffey Jr. One of his most valuable items, an unopened package of 300 Ken Griffey Jr. Bellingham Mariner cards from 1987, is currently priced at $300.

Another unusual find is a pair of cards with Cal Ripken and his Baltimore Oriole teammate and fellow Hall of Famer Eddie Murray. The cards open like a book and feature wood from baseball bats next to the photos.

“They only made five of these and I have No. 2,” he said.

However, the card Hughes is most proud of doesn’t have anything to do with baseball – it’s an autographed Kristi Yamaguchi card.

When Yamaguchi was in Spokane for the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Hughes and his wife got tickets to one of the events. Hughes brought a Yamaguchi card with him in case an opportunity arose to get it signed.

As the huge crowd departed, he spotted Yamaguchi.

“I tried to catch up to her. My wife was hanging onto my shirt sleeve telling me to calm down and don’t make a scene,” he recalled. “I held up the card and began yelling, ‘Kristi! Sign my baseball card!’ ”

The skater looked back and told him she was going into an interview with Q-6, but if he was still there when she was done, she’d consider it.

He was, and she did.

Hughes grinned at the memory.

“I said, ‘Kristi, this card is one of a kind. It’s going to be worth a million dollars someday!’ She chuckled and replied, ‘2 million.’ ”

His collection keeps him busy. With more than 20,000 cards worth over $85,000, Hughes is still sorting through a huge stash of cards he inherited from his brother-in-law last year.

An index sheet in the front of each album helps him track the value of his cards.

He pointed to boxes of cards waiting to be cataloged.

“I’ve still got 3,000 cards to go through. It’s a joyful experience for me,” said Hughes. “There’s a $50 card in there somewhere! It’s like an Easter egg hunt.”